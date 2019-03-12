Dozens of full black bags after litter pick across town

While previous litter blitzes have covered Morpeth town centre, the Morpeth Litter Blitz group’s first litter-pick of 2019 covered a wide range of areas across the town.

They collected a total of 61 large black bags around Whorral Bank, Swinneys Field, Tommy’s Field, County Hall, Loansdean Co-op, KEVI Woods, Cottingwood, Stobhill roundabout, Churchburn Walk, St James’ Church car park, Morrisons petrol station and Fairmoor roundabout to Lancaster Park entrance.

Other items found included two tyres, an old bike frame, a metal post, wood, wire, a full set of car mats for a Jaguar X-type, hundreds of bits of plastic car parts following an accident at the Fairmoor roundabout and a large plastic barrier.

Among the 20 people who took part were members of Greater Morpeth Development Trust, Morpeth Rotary Club, Lions Club and Chamber of Trade and the local Justice and Peace group, as well as members of the Morpeth Litter Blitz group, which is supported by Morpeth Town Council and Northumberland County Council.

Group leader Dai Richards – who won the Keep Britain Tidy #LitterHeroes Award last month for his work as a Keep Britain Tidy ambassador – carried on after the event and collected a further 12 bags, bringing the total to 73 bags of litter over a period of a few days.

Morpeth had a number of litter picking and tidying initiatives, but two years ago Dai recognised that there would be benefits to a more coordinated approach and following discussions with a range of organisations, the group was established. A number of blitzes have now taken place.

The next blitz on Sunday, March 24 will tackle areas around Stobhill, All equipment provided and everyone welcome, including children accompanied by an adult. Meet at 2.15pm at St Aidan’s Church.

For more information about the group online, go to gmdt.net/environment/morpeth-litter-group/community-litter-blitzes