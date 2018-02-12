Dr Blair moves on from county CCG to healthcare trust

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Dr Alistair Blair to the role of GP medical director.

He will continue to work clinically as a GP in Northumberland.

Among his duties will be to lend a clinical voice to the leadership team and advocate for the patient at the organisation’s highest levels.

He will also play a role in shaping the future of healthcare in the area and communicating that vision to staff.

Dr Blair is leaving the position of clinical chairman with NHS Northumberland CCG after six years.

He is a GP partner with Wellway Medical Group – its surgery locations include Morpeth and Pegswood.

Dr Blair said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with so many great colleagues in primary and secondary care during one of the most challenging periods of the NHS’s history.

“I’m sad to be going in many ways, but the CCG is in great hands and will benefit from new perspectives, just as I hope I can provide to Northumbria Healthcare in my exciting new role with the trust.”

He has worked twice for Medecins Sans Frontieres – in war zones in Sri Lanka and the Kenya-Somalia border area – and he is also on the national board for NHS Clinical Commissioners.