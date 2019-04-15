Dreams come true for the dog who wanted to be a lion

Morpeth Lions

Shoppers in Morpeth may have scratched their heads recently when they came across a dog that wanted to be a Lion.

The dog in question is named Ollie and belongs to members of the Lions Club of Morpeth, Lilian Nelson and her son Ian.

They, together with other volunteers, were recently on the streets of Morpeth, collecting on behalf of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

This charity collection is supported by Lions clubs nationally.

Lilian said: “Being a Lions Club member is a family affair for us so it only seemed natural to involve Ollie, rather than leave him at home.

“He seemed to enjoy the experience and it was an opportunity for him to try out his special jacket.”

It would seem that Ollie was also a big hit with members of the public, who gave generously to this wonderful charity.

The Lions meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Morpeth Conservative Club in Newgate Street, at 8pm. New members are always welcome.