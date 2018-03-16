Dressing up for World Book Day

Although Grange View Church of England First School in Widdrington Station was closed on World Book Day because of the snow, the celebrations were postponed rather than cancelled and they took place last week.

The school’s theme was Julia Donaldson – pupils were invited to dress up as characters from her numerous books, including the group pictured above – and they did the character portraits, front cover and blurb designing, as well as retelling or innovating her stories.

In addition, Key Stage 2 children have been building up their stamina and endurance by jogging around the yard every school day for 15 minutes, called the Daily Mile, and they still did this in their costumes.