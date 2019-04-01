Drive to raise funds in aid of good cause

Teams are being sought by Koast Radio for the Robbie Livermore Memorial Trophy charity event at Longhirst Hall Golf Club.

As well as the golf and other fund-raising games, Koast Radio will be hosting a live auction on the day – it is expecting items of cricket and football memorabilia and more.

Some familiar sporting faces are being lined-up to participate and there will also be a hog roast.

Robbie Livermore was a well-respected footballer in the Northern League, having played at Whitley Bay and North Shields.

It was decided to name the event after Robbie, who died in January, and it is hoped that funds will be raised to provide a cash donation to a mental health charity selected by some of his former teammates.

The golf tournament will take place on May 14 from 11am. It will be 18 holes shotgun start and there will be driving range practice availability.

Koast Radio is a not-for-profit community radio station covering south east Northumberland and Morpeth.

It is £160 for a team of four. To sign up and for more information about the event, email garry@koastradio.co.uk