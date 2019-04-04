Driver, 28, dies after collision on the A1 in Northumberland

A driver has died after a serious accident on the A1 near Felton early this morning.

The road remains closed both ways while inquiries are carried out and the vehicles are recovered. Diversions are in place.

At about 1.30am today (April 4), police received a report of a collision on the A1 near Felton.

Emergency services attended after a BMW travelling southbound had collided with a HGV travelling northbound.

The 28-year-old male BMW driver sustained life-threatening injuries and sadly died shortly upon arrival to hospital.The northern closure is the A1 junction with the minor road for West Moor and turn off for Felton and West Thirston.

The southern closure is at the junction with the A697.

Officers and partners are working hard to get the road reopened as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has any information or dashcam footage that may be able to help officers with inquiries is asked to get in touch with police via 101 and quote reference number 41 04/04/19.

Northumbria Police first tweeted at 6.10am: 'Police are dealing with an accident on the A1 around the Felton bypass in Northumberland. The road is closed in both directions and may be so for some time. Diversions are in place taking all traffic off on to the A697. Suggest avoid the route this morning where possible.'