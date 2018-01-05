Dry January challenge in aid of good cause

Two councillors in Northumberland have pledged to give up drinking alcohol for a month to raise funds for charity Child Bereavement UK.

Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult health and well-being at Northumberland County Council, is being joined in the challenge by Morpeth Town councillor Jack Gebhard, who is also the Deputy Mayor of Morpeth.

Dry January is becoming a popular way for people to improve their health by abstaining from alcohol while raising money for a chosen good cause.

The pair have opted to raise money for Child Bereavement UK due to the personal connection between Coun Jones and the purpose of the charity, which offers support to children and families who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Coun Jones said: “January is the perfect time to make a healthy start to the year ahead.

“Not drinking alcohol will help you lose weight, as well as saving money this month, and so we encourage everyone to take part in Dry January.”

Coun Gebhard added: “This is an important cause for Veronica, who lost her own daughter in 2013, leaving two young children behind.

“As a friend and colleague, I’m really glad to be able to support her throughout this challenge.”

For more information and to make an online donation, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GebhardJonesDryJanuary