Duo are aiming for a blooming good business

A Stannington resident is aiming to achieve the sweet smell of success after starting a new business, with a little help from a friend.

After gaining professional qualifications at North Tyneside College, Helen Hardy worked as a florist for 12 years – including eight years at a shop in Newcastle city centre.

Having twins meant she stopped, but now they are at school she has got back into it. Florist Friends has been operating since the start of the year.

Jenny Kennedy’s eldest child is the same age as the twins and the two women met a few years ago as these children attended the same nursery. After Mrs Hardy discussed what she was planning with her, Mrs Kennedy agreed to come on board.

She studied horticulture at Kirkley Hall and then started Jenny Pattison Garden Landscape and Maintenance Service at the age of 21, which she initially ran full-time.

Mrs Hardy said: “I missed the creativity of the industry, but I did not want to work in a shop again as I need the flexibility, and with Jenny being part of it, we can provide a more comprehensive service for weddings and other events as that is where her background comes into play.

“As well as putting together the floral arrangements, my area is current trends and influences.”

Mrs Kennedy, who also works at the Hepscott Park horticultural skills unit, added: “We’re excited about the potential of the business and as well providing a table arrangement for the suffragette event in Morpeth on March 10, we’ll be attending a wedding fair in Gateshead and county council events in Alnwick and Hexham all in the same week.”

For more information, go to the website www.floristfriends.co.uk