Duo stage musical tribute to loved ones

Two friends whose lives have been touched by dementia will pay tribute to loved ones with a fund-raising, X-Factor-style performance.

Anne-Marie McAndrew and Kelly-Marie Devine will join forces for a series of duets at East Chevington Sports and Social Club.

The performance will take place tomorrow, when Anne-Marie’s grandmother, Annie Orr, would have been 81.

Mum-of-three Anne-Marie, 40, of Hadston, said: “My gran passed away last April after living with dementia for a number of years.

“I was really close to her, so it was awful to see the dementia take hold towards the end of her life.

“She became very confused and forgetful, but she remembered me right up to the end. I wanted to do something in her memory, so organising an event on what would have been her birthday seems like a great way to pay tribute to her while raising money for Alzheimer’s Society.

“She’s such a big miss. I think she’d be very proud of me for doing this in her memory.”

Kelly-Marie agreed to get involved because her grandfather, Tommy Main, also died with dementia two years ago.

Tickets for the night, with a raffle, are already sold out.