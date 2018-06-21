Edinburgh Woollen Mill brand now in Ponteland

The new Edinburgh Woollen Mill store, located within Dobbies Garden Centre in Ponteland, is opening today.

Men’s and ladieswear – such as Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, and James Pringle – will be available, as well as a range of gifts and accessories.

It also includes a Ponden Home Interiors concession that will feature popular items such as a full bedding range showcasing its Egyptian cotton sheet collection, Ponden Home quilts, Hotel Firm Pillows, non-iron sheeting, mattress protectors, towels, ready-made curtains, an elegant selection of soft furnishings and a home style gifts range.

The company will mark its arrival in the area with an in-store competition.

Area manager Gail Robinson said: “We’re delighted to bring the iconic Edinburgh Woollen Mill brand to Ponteland. The store will be a fantastic addition to the Dobbies centre, offering a mix of ladies and men’s fashion and the latest homeware ranges from Ponden Home Interiors.”