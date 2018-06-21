Edinburgh Woollen Mill brand now in Ponteland

Brought to you by the Morpeth Herald.
The new Edinburgh Woollen Mill store, located within Dobbies Garden Centre in Ponteland, is opening today.

Men’s and ladieswear – such as Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, and James Pringle – will be available, as well as a range of gifts and accessories.

It also includes a Ponden Home Interiors concession that will feature popular items such as a full bedding range showcasing its Egyptian cotton sheet collection, Ponden Home quilts, Hotel Firm Pillows, non-iron sheeting, mattress protectors, towels, ready-made curtains, an elegant selection of soft furnishings and a home style gifts range.

The company will mark its arrival in the area with an in-store competition.

Area manager Gail Robinson said: “We’re delighted to bring the iconic Edinburgh Woollen Mill brand to Ponteland. The store will be a fantastic addition to the Dobbies centre, offering a mix of ladies and men’s fashion and the latest homeware ranges from Ponden Home Interiors.”