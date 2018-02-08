EDUCATION: Concern over the finances

As we are in an era of schools being encouraged to be run on a business-like fashion, to be independent in outlook, it is something of a surprise to hear that a significant percentage of the county’s schools are in financial trouble.

Clearly, the reason will vary from school to school.

Hopefully, all schools in the county have clear communication structures in place so that any concerns a parent may have about the school’s finances can be answered at an appropriate level by a governor or another senior figure.

Financial problems in 2018 are unlikely to disappear quickly with the multitude of challenges to a school budget.

Hopefully, any impact of the relocation of Goosehill school on its finances will have been fully considered by all relevant parties as the impact of major challenges to a school often take a while to be fully noticed.

After a busy winter for the county council’s gritters, it will be interesting to see how the council plans to deal with the inevitable potholes countywide.

It’s never an easy task to meet everyone’s needs as people get annoyed by the impact of a pothole on a road in their estate as much as on a main road.

Working out where the problem areas are, and how to priorities them, means satisfying only a percentage of the people who report a problem.

We have all wondered over the years when they will design a long-lasting pothole solution, but it hasn’t happened yet.

Well done to Newcastle Building Society for developing a positive working relationship with Contact Morpeth Mental Health.

It sends a good message to the building society’s staff that as an employer it is building up more understanding of the complexities of mental health issues.

Hopefully, other employers in the area will follow so that more people can feel comfortable about talking to their employers about their concerns, but also so that the employers will have a greater knowledge of the help and support that is available.

Mental health is a complex issue and finding support can be difficult for people so the more help that’s out there in the community, the better.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth