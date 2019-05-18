ELECTION: Beginning of new phase

I’d like to thank over 23,000 people who voted for me in the election of a Mayor of the North of Tyne area.

Devolution is important to give a voice to this wonderful and vibrant part of the UK, and the Mayor should lead that effort, using the (limited) powers available.

The campaign was conducted in a good spirit by all candidates. I wish Jamie Driscoll well in his role, one that will require collaboration with three authorities and other parties.

I hope this will be the beginning of a new phase for this part of the North East, especially as it is most threatened by Brexit.

John Appleby

Whitley Bay