Ellie takes over top nursing and quality role at health trust

Northumbria Healthcare has a new director of nursing.

Ellie Monkhouse has been appointed to the role of executive director of nursing and quality at the NHS Foundation Trust.

She takes over from Debbie Reape, who retired last month after 26 years of dedicated service to the health trust, working mostly as a deputy director for child health and the deputy director of nursing.

Ellie comes to Northumbria by way of Rotherham, where she has been acting chief nurse.

She has worked in nursing for 25 years, starting her career in May 1992, and has held a number of high profile positions since then, including director of nursing and quality at NHS Leeds South and East Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS Leeds North CCG.

She said: “I’m delighted to have started at Northumbria and have heard so many amazing things about the trust and the region.

“My main passions within nursing are to drive innovation and encourage good teamwork among our staff and I know that in Northumbria I’ll find like-minded souls.”

Welcoming the appointment, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Jim Mackey said: “We’ve always been an organisation that has strived for excellence and Ellie will fit right into that mentality.

“Moreover, it’s a sign of how well we are coming to be regarded that we continue to attract people of such high calibre.”