A fallen tree near the Amble Cemetery.

One week on, some parts of the county are still without power. So to support those areas, Northumberland County Council is arranging for skips and other waste containers to be deployed for the urgent collection of excess food waste caused by freezers and other electric appliances being without power.

Temporary collection points opened yesterday and will remain available through to Monday, with the containers being emptied as required over this period.

The emergency drop-off points are for communities where there is not a Household Waste Recovery Centre (HWRC) nearby.

The council has advised residents who are able, to dispose of as much of this spoiled food waste as possible into their general household waste bin, or take it to their nearest HWRC.

However, residents who are unable to use the normal disposal arrangements can take their bagged food waste and dispose of it at one of these temporary collection points:

Rothbury – Beggars Rig carparkNetherton – Northside SchoolThropton – Council layby on outskirts of villageAmble – Council car park, NE65 0WUHadston - precinct, NE65 9YFFelton – Village hall car park, NE65 9NHElsdon – Parking near village hall, NE19 1ABBelford – Glass bring site, NE70 7NZFord – Glass bring site, TD15 2QAFlodden, Branxton car park, TD12 4SL

Greg Gavin, Head of neighbourhood services at the council, said: “Our teams are working around the clock to support our communities, working alongside the emergency and utility services.

“We are aware that there are a number of communities which have been without power for some considerable time and where spoiled food waste has become a concern.

“We have responded to these concerns by introducing extra, emergency collection points to support those communities most in need and where the nearest HWRC site is some distance away.”

Temporary community hubs have also been set up across the county for residents who need general welfare support go to https://nland.uk/hubs