Emily sculpture dressed in ‘woman’ t-shirt

A statue in Morpeth was used to highlight a campaign by North East and Cumbria ReSisters, alongside ReSisters United.

It involved putting t-shirts on busts, memorials and sculptures across the region that stated the dictionary definition of woman (an adult human female) and used the hashtag #WomenStandUp.

ReSisters United members asserted the action at the Emily Wilding Davison statue in Carlisle Park and elsewhere yesterday was done in order to reclaim the right for women to describe themselves as adult human females.

Debate has swirled around the use of this dictionary definition in recent months, with some people claiming a woman is not necessarily female, and that a woman might even have a male body.

The group is committed to lobbying for the right to sex-segregated spaces, without the presence of men – members believe that biological sex matters and feelings of gender should not take precedence when it comes to maintaining and upholding the rights and dignity of women.

A spokeswoman for ReSisters United said: “In today’s climate of hyper political correctness, the factual definition of woman has become taboo.

“With this action, we send the message that women have the right to speak about our biology without shame, fear or retribution.

“As Andrea Dworkin said, feminism is a political practice of fighting male supremacy on behalf of women as a class, including all the women you don’t like, including all the women you don’t want to be around, including all the women who used to be your best friends whom you don’t want anything to do with anymore.

“It doesn’t matter who the individual women are.”