Emily Wilding Davison statue face revealed

A statue to create a lasting memorial to Northumberland suffragette Emily Wilding Davison is starting to come to life.

Nationally renowned sculptor Ray Lonsdale, who has been commissioned to create the life-sized replica in steel, has now released images of her completed face.

The monument will be erected in Carlisle Park, Morpeth, this summer to mark 100 years since some women were granted the right to vote.

Although an annual commemoration of her life is held at St Mary’s Church, no prominent memorial to her life and achievements – other than her grave – has been present in the town.

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet members agreed to contribute £50,000 towards the sculpture, with Morpeth Town Council agreeing a financial contribution of £5,000.

An information panel will also be provided in Carlisle Park to highlight the significant role Emily played in the suffragette movement.

It will include a walking trail to help visitors and local residents, in particular the younger generation, to learn more about her efforts and her close links to the area.

Glen Sanderson, county council ward member for Longhorsley, where Emily once lived, said: “Emily Davison was a true local hero who helped bring about votes for women and it is right that we recognise her achievements – especially in this centenary year.

“Ray Lonsdale is well known for his distinctive and thought-provoking work, which has achieved international acclaim.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the finished result.”