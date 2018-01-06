Emma helping others with their weight loss

A Pegswood resident who achieved weight loss success with Slimming World has started a new group in Morpeth.

After deciding to give it a go, Emma Julian managed to lose two-and-a-half stone and she graced the cover of the Slimming World magazine.

Emma Julian before she joined Slimming World.

She has now kept it off for more than four years and in 2017, she decided to become a consultant herself.

Following a successful interview and training, Emma launched a franchise in Amble in August and since then, she has helped members to lose 60 stone between them.

She said: “Having lost weight myself, I know what an incredible difference it can make to your life and so I want to help others to do the same.

“The confidence I gained after going regularly to Slimming World enabled me to meet the man who is now my fiancé.

“After we waved at each other from a distance, I felt bold enough to leave my phone number on his car windscreen and that led to us meeting up and later getting together. We’re now planning our summer 2019 wedding

“I was a full-time probation officer until October. When I left the job, I was loving being a consultant so much that I decided to commit to Slimming World.

“It’s great to meet so many people and have a positive effect on their lives and it’s nice to be running a group closer to home – I jumped at the opportunity to open a new group in Morpeth.”

For more information or to join Emma’s Slimming World Morpeth group, go along to Barnabas Stobhill Centre, Ninth Avenue, on Wednesdays at 7pm or call her on 07506 103529.