End of an era but business service not changing

After more than 65 years of having a retail presence in Morpeth, Bowman and Co TV will be closing its front shop on Dark Lane at the beginning of April.

Partner John Beynon, whose father took over from Arthur Bowman in 1955, said it was a sad day but the head ruled the heart on this occasion.

The company will still continue to operate in the same way – it will provide the same aerial and satellite work, as well as audio and video repairs.

Bowman’s opened at 70 Newgate Street, now Morpeth Motaparts. Mr Beynon sold the property in the mid-1980s and moved to East Mill. He ran the business there for a few years.

The main reason for the move was an idea to open a one-stop shop to provide everything for the homeowner, with other businesses keen to move into the large facility.

However, he was told by planners at the time that car parking issues due to how busy the road is meant the scheme would not get planning approval and so in the early 90s, it moved to its present site on Dark Lane.

Mr Beynon said: “As the lease was due to be renewed, we had to decide whether to continue with the front shop and as we get approximately 80 per cent of our work over the telephone and via the website, we decided not to renew the lease.

“In addition, over the last few years I have stepped back and with my county council role and other business interests, I have limited time in the shop.

“Partner Brian White, who runs the aerial and satellite side, has said that over the last few years this side of the business has increased dramatically, which affords him very little time in the shop.

“We will still have a presence in the town working from the workshop and office and our contact details are exactly the same – 01670 519912 or 07532 317772 for TV repairs.”