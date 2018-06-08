Enter Sunday cycle race in Ponteland area on the day

Two races organised by The Barnesbury Cycling Club are taking place in Northumberland this weekend.

Riders will assemble at 10.20am tomorrow (Saturday), in an area outside St Cuthbert’s Church in Hebron, for the start of the Ballantyne Memorial Trophy Road Race, sponsored by The Edinburgh Bicycle Co-operative.

The circuit will include Longhirst village and roads towards Tritlington, although the riders will turn back and head towards Cockle Park before reaching Tritlington.

The 82.5-mile Sam Walton Memorial Border Trophy Road Race on Sunday will start in the centre of Ponteland at 10.30am. The places the circuit will cover include next to Kirkley Hall entrance, Whalton and Ogle.

This race allows entry on the day – go to Merton Hall in good time to register before the 10.20am assemble time.