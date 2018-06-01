Entries sought for LOVE Northumberland Awards

A competition celebrating the best about Northumberland is still looking for entries.

Entries for the LOVE Northumberland Awards 2018 close on Friday, June 8.

Submissions are invited from projects and initiatives which improve local areas or neighbourhoods for the benefit of the community

Categories are: Best Children’s Project; Best Young People’s Project; Best Urban Project; Best Coast or Countryside Project; Best New Project; Best School Recycling Project; and an award for an outstanding individual.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for the environment and local services at Northumberland County Council, recently visited Newsham Primary School to view the work there, which contributed to the school gaining a runner-up award last year.

He said: “The LOVE Northumberland awards celebrate the work of the schools, community groups and individual volunteers whose endeavours preserve and enhance the environment of our great county.

“It was very good to hear about the work at Newsham that led the school to gain recognition at the LOVE Northumberland Awards last year. I am extremely pleased that this also led to teacher David Gregory being nominated to represent Northumberland at the recent Royal Wedding, a well deserved honour for him.

“We are welcoming entries for this year’s awards and I would encourage anyone with an environmental story to tell to get in touch and make an application.”

For more information, visit www.northumberland.gov.uk/love