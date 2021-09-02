The popular scheme is offering 15,000 tree saplings to residents, schools and community groups to help everyone in Northumberland get involved in making the county greener.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We are delighted to be able to offer 15,000 free trees to our residents, schools and community groups for the second year running.

"Last year the scheme was a huge hit, with all 15,000 trees claimed in just a few days.

Northumberland County Council is offering 15,000 free trees to residents, schools and community groups.

"If you’re considering planting a tree this winter, I’d encourage you to apply for a free sapling with us before they are all gone!”

Eight different species of saplings are on offer, which are suitable for small, medium and large gardens, as well as those with limited garden space.

Packs of up to 120 saplings will be available to schools, community groups, town and parish councils and charities.

The trees are small cell grown plants, sourced from the UK and provided along with a biodegradable shelter guard, cane and an electronic link to planting and aftercare instructions.

Cllr Sanderson added: “This is just one of many ways we’re involving residents in helping to achieve Northumberland’s target to deliver net-zero by 2030.

"This fantastic scheme will help the county tackle the climate crisis through planting more trees, which in turn will help absorb our carbon emissions and make our county even cleaner and greener than ever before.”

To find out more about the scheme, please visit www.northumberland.gov.uk/climatechange