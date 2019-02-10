Equine foot abscesses make for busy days

The equine department has been busy over the last month with a range of different equine emergencies.

Wounds and foot abscesses have been particularly common. Foot abscesses can be extremely painful, with the horse unable to put its foot to the ground. Differential diagnoses include a limb fracture.

Abscesses can be rewarding cases to treat, when you release the pressure and the abscess drains the horse shows an immediate improvement. Usually these cases can be treated at the clients’ premises, but we are fortunate to be able to admit horses to Fairmoor Equine Clinic, where we have 24-hour nursing staff.

We are running an educational evening on February 26, at 5.30pm, in Fairmoor Equine Clinic, Morpeth, entitled Equine Emergencies – When Do I Call The Vet? There will be a presentation followed by practical stations, with the opportunity to get hands-on experience. To book, call 01670 897597.

One of the most common emergencies is equine colic. Colic means abdominal pain and this can be frightening as horses do all they can to try to get comfortable, often throwing themselves on the ground and rolling around. Fortunately, the majority cases can be treated, although some do need surgery.

We have joined the REACT NOW campaign, run by the British Horse Society (BHS) and Nottingham University. The aim is to collect information from owners, vets and receptionists from around the country about types of colic and how they are treated. This will help develop best practice for recognising colic and treatments.

We will be running several client education days throughout the year, the first of which will be incorporated into the Emergencies evening. See our Facebook page Alnorthumbria Equine Vets or visit bhs.org.uk