Esther’s afternoon tea treat for big birthday

A Morpeth resident received a surprise treat for her 90th birthday.

Esther Singer, who gets home care support, enjoyed living the farming life as a child and adult.

During her birthday week, all three of her CAREGivers from Home Instead South East Northumberland met up with her to share afternoon tea at Café Des Amis in Morpeth.

She was chauffeured to and from her home to make the treat extra special. She said did not know about it beforehand and was touched that all three came along to celebrate her birthday.

Esther was born in Alnwick in 1928 and then moved to Sharperton, near Rothbury, when she was only a year old.

Her parents were farmers and at that time, lambs were born outdoors. She also remembers occasions when she would be out in the fields with snow coming over the top of her wellies.

She lived in Sharperton until she met her husband James, who was a farmer and a widower with two children. They got married in 1962.

They kept sheep and cows and had three children – Mac, Frances and Angela – all of whom used to help on the farm during busy times.

In 1986, Esther and her family moved to Rothbury. James died in 2006 and his widow moved to Morpeth a few years ago.

She has been blessed with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Esther, who loves to see her CAREGivers and enjoys going on outings to places of interest to her, describes herself as ‘90 years young’, someone who does not put up with any nonsense and speaks her mind and also someone who enjoys a good conversation.