Event brings flood wardens together

The Environment Agency has hosted an event to thank the teams of volunteer flood wardens in the North East for the vital role they play in helping to protect their communities.

Flood wardens from across the region, including Morpeth and Corbridge in Northumberland, were also given a tour of the new state-of-the-art North East Area Incident Room, which opened a year ago, where it was explained to them the steps the Environment Agency takes during an incident.

Phil Taylor, the agency’s flood resilience team leader for the North East who hosted the event along with the four flood community engagement officers that work across the region to support communities in preparing for flooding, said: “By bringing the different flood warden groups together, they were able to share ideas about their community flood plan and learn from each other’s experiences.

“And it was also an opportunity to talk about the work we are doing to recruit more wardens.”