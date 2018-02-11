Excellent total for club’s tree initiative

The Tree of Light in Morpeth that supports good causes once again had an excellent response.

This was the third year of the Morpeth Rotary Club initiative, which gave people the opportunity to sponsor a light at the facility in Sanderson Arcade in memory of loved ones between mid-November and December 31.

A total of £1,300 has been given to each of the 2017 good causes – Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, Cleaswell Hill School in Guide Post and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Rhona Dunn, founder of the tree, thanked all those who supported the Tree of Light and said no costs are taken from the donations that come in as a result of the sponsorship from businesses in the town.

She added: “People really appreciate being able to hang the card containing their message for loved ones on the tree.”

This year, people could also make a donation online.