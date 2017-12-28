Excitement builds for Morpeth's New Year's Day Road Race

Pre-Event entry has now closed for Morpeth Harriers' popular annual New Year’s Day Road Race.

The event, which is scheduled to be held at 1pm, from the usual starting position at the bottom of Dogger Bank, on Mitford Road, Morpeth, follows the usual route through Mitford Village, past Mitford Church, en-route to Mitford Steads.

Runners then navigate their way down Whalton Road, past the Piramal Factory, turning left at Morpeth Golf Club, past the Sun Inn, the Mafeking Roundabout, and into Carlisle Park, along the Esplanade, to the finish on the Stanners beyond Oldgate Bridge.

Leading runners are expected at the finish line shortly after 1.30pm.

Late entries are being accepted on the day at race headquarters, at Morpeth Rugby Club from 11.15am, at rates of £9 club runners, and £11 non-club runners, and will still be eligible for prizes, various winners, and age categories on offer.

Pre-race (online entries) are also to be picked up on the day.

Everyone, competitors, and spectators alike, are invited to the post-race presentation at the Rugby Club, where refreshment,s including cakes etc, will also be made available at a small charge, all proceeds to Morpeth Harriers & AC.

Any late information regarding the event, weather expectations etc, can be found on the Morpeth Harriers website, on www.morpethharriers.com