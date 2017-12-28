Expansion of fund to help more projects

Northern Powergrid is giving groups in Northumberland the chance to secure funding to kick-start and deliver community projects.

The company responsible for the network that delivers electricity to 3.9million homes and businesses in an area including the North East is offering grants from £1,000 to £10,000.

The Northern Powergrid Partnering Communities Fund, which has been expanded this year, will support wider energy-related projects and promote support for vulnerable customers, as well as helping community energy projects at their inception stage.

Managed in partnership with Community Foundation Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, it aims to encourage innovative smaller projects by community groups interested in reducing and managing their energy use or tackling some key social issues.

To apply, go to www.communityfoundation.org.uk/group_grant/supporting-range-energy-related-projects-across-region