Exploring the green spaces around town

Morpeth Footpaths Society

Members had a sunny day for an eight-mile walk around Morpeth, joined by visiting walkers from Hawick.

The theme was to enjoy the green space surrounding Morpeth town centre.

The walk followed Beggars Lane onto Cottingwood Common, dropping to Bluebell Woods. Visitors asked the origins of Pestilence Corner, a plague burial site.

Coffee flasks were enjoyed in Tommy’s Field. Lunch in Carlisle Park had added interest, viewing the new Emily Davison statue.

After lunch we visited Emily Davison’s grave in High Church and heard the macabre reasons for the Watchkeeper Lodge. A trip across Morpeth Common followed, then the beautiful Athy’s Dean completed the day.

All enjoyed the townscape views from Ha Hill, then passing Morpeth Castle.

A key topic was the importance of safeguarding the unique landscape and heritage of Morpeth in the future development of the town.