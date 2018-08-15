Extension to survey for town masterplan

There is still time to participate in a survey that relates to the Morpeth masterplan process.

The original deadline of August 3 was extended by Northumberland County Council to August 17 to give residents and other stakeholders more time to respond, so they have until the end of Friday to put forward their views online.

Questions include the following: ‘The council is considering relocation of the library and customer services into The Chantry, integrated with visitor information. What are your thoughts on this proposal and the future use of The Chantry?’

To take part in the survey, go to https://bit.ly/2KJ9H64