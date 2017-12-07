Extra space for parking comes to old library site

The former library site in Morpeth is set to provide some Christmas cheer for motorists early next week.

Northumberland County Council has demolished the derelict building and cleared the site, part of the riverside development area.

It is currently putting the finishing touches to the works to make the site available for temporary car parking in the run-up to the festive period.

The initial plan was to have it ready for the start of December, but there have been minor delays – partly down to damage to and theft of contractor equipment.

The old library building has been unused since library and customer services in Morpeth moved to an area of the refurbished Royal Sovereign House in Manchester Street in July last year.

One of the reasons stated for closing it was the poor condition of the building.

A county council spokesman said: “We have been working hard, along with our contractors, to allow the space to be available as a temporary car park as soon as is possible to benefit businesses in the run-up to Christmas.

“There have been some minor delays, including break-ins to the site compound, and over the weekend the contractors had equipment damaged and stolen.

“So as long as there are no further issues, we expect to open the temporary car parking area to the public by the end of Monday.”

The library move to Royal Sovereign House was a temporary measure and officials at County Hall have since then been examining the potential long-term options for such a facility.