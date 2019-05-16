FACILITIES: Consider the future role

The TV series A House Through Time has been a good reminder how houses absorb the stories of people who live in them, like layer after layer of wallpaper.

The older the house, the more wallpaper to remove, which tells different things about the residents over the years.

When the building work has taken place at what was once Appleby’s Book Shop, the builders will no doubt have found traces of the book shop, then the fruit and vegetables shop, then the original house.

It will be interesting to see how the building is used next and what new stories will come.

The future of iconic local buildings like Morpeth Town Hall and St James’s and Storey Park community centres is clearly worth considering by Morpeth Town Council’s working group.

Hopefully, all members will have attended the Morpeth Gathering to see how the building works as both a community hub and a wedding venue on such a busy weekend, then put that into context with the success of the building as a wedding venue when considering if it needs to do more for the community.

With Storey Park Community Centre, I hope there will be a clear business case to be made to the county council to pay for the long-awaited refurbishment, i.e a case showing a vision for the future of the centre and how it will be used.

Similarly, with St James’s Centre, the working group can look at the centre’s role in the future as a local amenity linked to the investment needed.

Much to talk about.

When parents stopped getting their children immunised against measles over the perceived health risk of the jab, it was accepted as their right to make the decision as there was debate on the merits of the procedure.

Now that time has moved on and the number of children who haven’t been immunised has grown, so has the number of deaths due to measles.

The debate has changed as there is a greater awareness of the risk caused by the decision not to have your child immunised.

We shall see how long it will take for common sense solutions to be developed to reduce the threat of an avoidable public health problem.

I probably wasn’t the only person who attended the recent table-top sale at the Boys Brigade Hall whose first thought was to go down to the basement as the memories of the week-long winter sales in the building came back to mind.

But once I received the appropriate advice, I bought some books.

I hope the event was a success.

With the autumn second-hand book sale to come in Morpeth, the Boys Brigade Hall is still a good option for a location.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth