FAIR: Enjoyed being part of success

Woodhorn Matters at Morpeth would like to thank all the people who came to the Mistletoe Fair held in Morpeth Town Hall, especially those who purchased handcrafted items from our stall.

The group made more than £600.

This will be used to run the group and develop the craft of hooky and proggy mat-making.

If you are interested in learning about this craft, please come and join us.

You will find details of our meetings on our website at www.woodhornmatters.com

The two lovely bears at the fair were named Honey and Monty and they have both been warmly welcomed in their new homes by the winners.

We would also like to thank Morpeth Town Council for organising the events on Saturday.

We very much enjoyed being part of such a successful day.

Hilary Wheeler

Secretary Woodhorn Matters at Morpeth