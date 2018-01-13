Feline good enough to enter awards?

Entries are being sought for remarkable cats for a special annual awards.

Feline welfare charity Cats Protection is calling on pet owners to nominate their remarkable moggies for 2018’s National Cat Awards.

Now in its tenth year, the awards celebrate the difference cats make to owners’ lives by highlighting heart-warming stories of devotion, companionship and courage.

Entries close at noon on Friday, March 9, with five categories – Hero Cat; Most Caring Cat; Furr-ever Friends; Outstanding Rescue Cat; and Purina Better Together.

For more visit www.cats.org.uk/national-cat-awards