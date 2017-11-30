Festive cheer in the air at lights switch-on and fair

Families flocked to Morpeth town centre on Saturday for a range of festive fun.

Before the Christmas lights were switched on, there was carol singing in the Market Place, led by the Star Tenors and accompanied by Ellington Colliery Band, and a roundabout attraction for children was in place during the afternoon.

This picture by Elaine Jacqueline Waters shows Morpeth Market Place just before the switch-on.

And there was plenty to see and purchase inside Morpeth Town Hall, the location for the Mistletoe Fair that was held on the same day.

The stalls in the Corn Exchange and Ballroom included a range of cards and gift ideas, mulled wine and mince pies and there was also a Santa’s grotto during the fair.

Following the Christmas address by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, Mayor Nic Best invited two children to press the button to turn on the display.

The Clock Tower bell-ringers kept the festive mood going with some seasonal ringing afterwards.

The Christmas tree in front of Morpeth Clock Tower that was once again organised by the Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade. Picture by Doug Harrison.

During the event and fair, there was a collection for Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, the Mayor’s charity.

Coun Best said: “A big thank-you to the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank volunteers, the Morpeth Town Council elves, all the street collection volunteers and everyone else who made the Mistletoe Fair and lights switch-on such a success. Thanks to Amelie and Seth Lyall – the special guests who switched the lights on. You were brilliant!

“I’m also very grateful to all those who showed the Good King Wenceslas spirit and contributed so generously to the food bank in both cash and food.”

Morpeth Mayor Nic Best, left, on the stage with the Star Tenors who led the carol singing. Picture by Doug Harrison.