A community carol service is being held in Morpeth Market Place on Saturday from 4pm.

Organised by Morpeth Town councillors Alison Byard and Rachael Hogg and Rev Simon White, it will include traditional carol singing, a reading and a short Christmas message.

Those taking part in the festive event will be accompanied by the Ellington Colliery Band and tenors from the Morpeth-based VoiceMale choir, and there will be some bellringing by the Morpeth Clock Tower Bellringers.