Festive fun and carols at switch-on

Morpeth will be full of colour when the town centre Christmas lights are switched on tomorrow.

There will be carols in the Market Place, led by the Star Tenors, from about 4.15pm. Ellington Colliery Band will accompany the singing.

Following a Christmas address at 4.50pm, Morpeth Mayor Nic Best will invite a special guest to press the button to turn on the display.

There will be festive bell-ringing by the Clock Tower bell-ringers afterwards.

Stalls will be in place in both the Corn Exchange and Ballroom of Morpeth Town Hall during the Mistletoe Fair, which is also being held tomorrow (11am to 5.30pm).

With a range of cards and gift ideas, mulled wine, mince pies and a Santa’s grotto from 1pm, there is something for all the family.

In Morpeth Market Place, there will be a roundabout attraction in advance of the lights switch-on programme.

In addition to these activities, the Morpeth Advent Market is taking place tomorrow between 10am and 2pm at St James’s Church, Copper Chare, with home-baking, crafts, present ideas and Fairtrade products.