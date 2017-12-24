Festive fun for group of riders

Christmas celebrations got off to a flying start at The Pegasus Centre in Tranwell near Morpeth when riders, staff and ponies got dressed up for a day of festive fun.

The day kicked off with a countryside challenge, where the riders from the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) Morpeth group applied all the skills they had learned on visits to the centre over recent months.

The riders were then challenged to post a letter to Santa into a letterbox on horseback, use their steering skills to weave in and out of obstacles, throw snowballs at a snowman and put a star on top of the Christmas tree.

The Morpeth RDA group is a registered charity giving people with special needs and disabilities a chance to develop their abilities and enrich their lives through riding specially trained ponies.

More than 300 riders aged between four and 40 use the facility each week – travelling from all over Northumberland and even the Tyneside area to attend.

The Pegasus Centre, managed by Active Northumberland, delivers a wide range of activities for the disabled and able-bodied.

It provides riding, showjumping, dressage and horse care for all and its offering also includes dog agility, dog training, archery, orienteering and other outdoor pursuits.

For further details about its activities and services, go to www.thepegasuscentre.org.uk