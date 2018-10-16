Festive fun in aid of trust

A Ponteland garden centre is holding a charity night in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The event takes place on Thursday, October 18, at Dobbies, with customers invited along for a magical evening of shopping.

Activities will include demonstrations on how to build a living wreath or create a Christmas terrarium or traditional planted container.

There will be a variety of exclusive offers and entertainment, as well as decorating tips from experts.

Hamper stations will also be set up to help shoppers create a gift.

Dobbies has chosen the Teenage Cancer Trust as its first annual national charity, having teamed up with the organisation for Christmas 2015 and 2016 to raise more than £350,000.

During the event guests can write and place wishes on Dobbies’ in-store Christmas tree.

The Teenage Cancer Trust makes sure that young people aged 13 to 24 who are diagnosed with cancer don’t face it alone.

It provides world-class cancer care and support in 28 specialist units and designated local hospitals across the UK.

Alex MacDonald, Community Champion at Dobbies Ponteland, said: “We are delighted to be kicking off the festive season with a special fund-raising evening raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

“The charity does fantastic work in the support it offers to young people and their families.

“Come along for a night of inspirational ideas, or even get a head start on that present list with a selection of exclusive offers and food sampling, which is always a hit with our customers.”

The event will run from 5pm to 9pm.