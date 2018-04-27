Field drains to tackle ponding issue

Extra works will be carried out at Morpeth Common to deal with the ponding water issue.

The project in this area, part of Northumberland County Council’s Morpeth Surface Water Scheme, has involved the construction of two surface water attenuation ponds, with associated bunds.

The ponds will come into operation when the flow of surface water across the Common exceeds the capacity of the inlet of the Northumbrian Water surface water sewer, which is adjacent to number 19 Highmoor.

The surface water will be held in the ponds as a temporary measure until flows within the surface water sewer recede – providing capacity for the ponds to empty over time.

In relation to the issue that resulted and what will be carried out, a county council spokesman said: “During our public consultations, we were informed that there was a natural ‘sump’ hole that allowed standing water to drain. Unfortunately, that proved not to be the case and we have been aware of ponding water since last November – when the bulk earth moving operation was completed.

“We intend to install a localised system of field drains, which will remove the ponding water, but because of the very wet weather and ground conditions until recently, we have not yet been able to carry out these remedial works.

“While this ponding is affecting two footpaths and in some locations reaches across the field and towards the back gardens of a small number of properties on Crawhall Crescent, we are not aware it has entered any gardens at any time.

“We still have a further survey to carry out to establish the full extent for our proposed field drainage layout and in the meantime, we will continue to pump the standing water away into one of the retention ponds as necessary.”