Finding something new in the familiar

Morpeth Footpaths Society

Morpeth Footpaths Society enjoyed a local ramble in spring-like weather on a lovely Sunday last month.

The adage, “there is always something new in the familiar“, certainly applied.

The group headed through the Cottingwood ‘Bluebell’ Woods in Morpeth, which were full of beautiful winter snowdrops.

Passing Cottingwood Common, the walk proceeded on footpaths east of Hebron.

The return to Morpeth introduced many of the participants to the good paths adjacent to Longhirst Golf Centre on regenerated former mining and quarry land.

The highlight was the relatively new Pegswood Community Woodland, including the Howburn Woods.

New walkers are always welcome to join the society.

You can find further information about the group and our programme of walks online at www.morpethfootpathssociety.weebly.org or our Facebook page.