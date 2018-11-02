Fire and mountain rescue services team up

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team.

The signing of this contract establishes shared access to resources and assistance between the authorities, which can be provided in the event of an emergency incident.

NFRS will benefit from the expertise and specialist equipment from the mountain rescue teams in response to water related incidents such as flooding, special service calls involving cliffs and embankments, road traffic collisions in difficult to access locations including during extreme weather events, wildfires and rural incidents as well as missing persons.

In addition to shared resources and assistance with NFRS, the mountain rescue teams will have 24/7 access to both Pegswood and Rothbury fire stations in order to respond to incidents and undertake regular vehicle and equipment checks and they have also been given designated storage facilities at the stations for equipment and vehicles.

Signing on behalf of NFRS, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mark McCarty said: “This is an excellent partnership with the purpose of delivering even faster and more effective response to emergency incidents across Northumberland.”