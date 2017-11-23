FIREWORKS: Supporting festive work

I am writing to thank John Stafford and the organisers for allowing us to hold a collection after Morpeth Rugby Club’s excellent fireworks display.

It was great to see so many happy and excited young children as they left the event. It was obviously thoroughly enjoyed.

With that feeling of goodwill we collected a record breaking £651.55.

As you may know, each year Morpeth Lions Club commits itself to providing ‘a little extra’ at Christmas for the less fortunate members of our community.

This takes the form of an afternoon tea, plus entertainment and a gift for up to 150 elderly or disabled people at ‘Meet the Lions’.

We also provide food parcels to needy individuals and families.

Finally, in association with social services, we provide an individual sack of Christmas presents for local children who might otherwise receive very little. Often they belong to families where the husband and wife have recently separated in strained circumstances.

We estimate that overall costs are in excess of £4,000.

This work is only possible through the generosity of the public and co-operation from numerous friendly contacts.

The rugby club can certainly consider itself to fall into that latter category and this event underlines its involvement with the local community and organisations.

We heard many complimentary comments regarding the fireworks. It was another well organised event and the rugby club committee and members are to be congratulated for providing a great evening for so many people in our area.

I hope it was profitable for the club too.

Simon Pringle

Morpeth Lions Club