Firm’s funding boost for two good causes

A North East property firm, which has an office in Morpeth, raised more than £12,000 for two charities at its annual Festive Fund-raiser.

As well as marking its 30th anniversary, the Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents event was in aid of Daft As A Brush Cancer Patient Care and Marie Curie’s Newcastle hospice.

It included a raffle and auction, with prizes donated by a range of businesses.

Guests were entertained by North East comedian Steffen Peddie and magician Paul Lytton.

Bradley Hall group managing director, Neil Hart, said: “Both Daft As A Brush and Marie Curie are two very important charities that support local people.

“Each of these organisations’ services are in high demand and need funds to keep going.

“This year, we decided to choose a charity which supports thousands of people who are undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy every year.

“Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care offers free, staffed custom-made vehicles to transport outpatients to and from home to cancer treatments.

“It makes thousands of journeys annually – offering people not only free transport, but also emotional support from the volunteers who travel with patients.

“We decided to choose to support Marie Curie as well because it provides important care for those with terminal illness and their families.

“We would also like to say thank you to everyone who contributed to our fund-raising total.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of our guests and the businesses that donated the range of fantastic prizes for us to raffle and auction.”