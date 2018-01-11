First batch of nursing students graduate

The first students to study on a new 18-month, full-time, work-based nursing degree have graduated with flying colours.

Traditionally a three-year qualification, the course is aimed at helping people who have a healthcare background.

It is a partnership between Northumbria University, Newcastle and Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, leading to a BSc (Hons) Nursing Studies/Registered Nurse (Adult) degree.

The first ten recruits, made up of trust staff, began the programme in March 2016 and have guaranteed employment at the organisation.

The course involves a mix of classroom-based teaching, simulated clinical skills and hands-on practical experience in hospitals and the community across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Professor Alison Machin, Acting Head of the Nursing, Midwifery and Health Department within Northumbria University’s Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, said: “I would like to congratulate all the student nurses on their graduation and to wish them a rewarding career in nursing.

“This programme uses a new approach of workplace-based coaching to support student nurses’ teaching and learning, keeping quality of patient care at the forefront.”

“The course with Northumbria Healthcare is a real trail blazer, with other NHS trusts and higher education institutions now following in our footsteps.

“It was specifically designed to help address their nursing requirements and enables motivated people with healthcare experience, already working within the sector, to step up and become fully qualified nurses.”

Ellie Monkhouse, Executive Director of Nursing and Quality at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Many congratulations to our nurses who have graduated from the first shortened nursing programme of its kind in the country.

“We are delighted to welcome them back to our trust as fully-qualified nurses and they are already making a positive difference to patient care across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

“Like every NHS organisation in the country, we continue to face real recruitment pressures and must continually look at innovative ways to secure our future nursing workforce, and this is just one way we are being able to do this.

“Working in partnership with Northumbria University to train our own nurses has enabled us to not only grow our own workforce and create opportunities for our own staff, however, we have nurses who share our values and put patients at the heart of everything they do.

“We wish these nurses every success in their roles and look forward to developing their careers with Northumbria, while continuing to support the next cohort of nurses to join them as fully-qualified members of our nursing team.”

For more information about a career in nursing visit www.northumbria.ac.uk