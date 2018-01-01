First weather warning of 2018 for Northumberland

The first weather warning of 2018 has been issued for Northumberland over the next couple of days.

The Met Office has placed the yellow warning of strong winds on northern England, including Northumberland, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland, between 6pm tomorrow (Tuesday, January 2) and 8am on Wednesday.

The warning states: 'A spell of strong winds is expected and, combined with a period of high tides, it is likely that some western coastal communities will be affected by large waves and spray, and there is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, roads and coastal properties.

'Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones for example) may occur, and there is a small chance of transport disruption or cancellation of public transport.'