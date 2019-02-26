Fish stocks boost for still waters in region

The Environment Agency has released thousands of young fish into North East still waters to give stocks a boost.

More than 11,000 fish – roach, bream, tench, crucian carp and rudd – were released into six still waters across Northumberland and County Durham.

In Northumberland, the young fish were released into Hebron Lakes, near Morpeth; Dissington Pond, near Ponteland; the Environment Agency’s Wydon Water at Hexham; and Northumbrian Water’s Whittle Dene reservoir at Harlow Hill.

All the fish were reared at the Environment Agency’s fish farm near Calverton, Nottinghamshire, using funding from rod licence sales.

The work is part of the Environment Agency’s ongoing plan to develop and restore rivers and fisheries in the region, to encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy angling.