Flood alleviation scheme options event in Ponteland

Ponteland residents are invited to find out more about potential options for flood protection at a drop-in event on Wednesday.

The Environment Agency is carrying out an appraisal of flood defences in Ponteland and is considering a number of options to continue to protect properties from flooding, as well as bring about environmental improvements.

An earth embankment and wall near Ponteland Memorial Hall.

It currently maintains a range of assets in the area – including flood walls, embankments and pumping stations.

Officials are reviewing the condition of those assets and working with partners to better understand flood risk in Ponteland and develop a flood alleviation scheme.

The drop-in will take place at Ponteland Memorial Hall between 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Vanessa Collins, project manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We are updating our flood modelling and investigating the existing flood defences in Ponteland to improve our understanding of flood risk and ensure the standard of protection can be maintained in the future.

“We are considering a number of options in more detail over the next few months and we would like to hear the thoughts of residents.

“We understand just how devastating it is to be flooded – we know there is a history of flooding in Ponteland – and we are committed to ensuring residents are protected.

“We want to work closely with the community throughout this process and would encourage people to come along to find out more.”

The scheme will aim to improve understanding of the main river and surface water flood risk in Ponteland, with an improved model to support the initiative as well as the flood warning and incident response.

It will also seek to reduce flood risk to homes and businesses in Ponteland, and the impacts on roads and utility infrastructure, and create opportunities to provide environmental benefits as a result of any scheme.

During this year, working with partners and the community, the Environment Agency hopes to identify a preferred option for flood protection.

Information about the options being considered and the opportunity to put forward your views are available at a new online consultation website – consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/north-east/ponteland-flood-alleviation-scheme-consultation