Flood works will not be completed by Easter

Work on an ambitious scheme to cut flood risk in Morpeth, which was due to be complete next week, will now have to continue beyond Easter.

The works will stop around 6am on Good Friday, March 30, and will resume on Monday, April 9, after the Morpeth Gathering, to minimise traffic disruption over this busy period.

This is due to a combination of the exceptional winter weather and unforeseen ground conditions.

During the night shift next Thursday, March 29, the contractor will vacate the site entirely, removing temporary traffic lights and fencing. The roads and paths will be available for normal use on Good Friday.

The £1million project at six locations will reduce surface-water flood risk to 85 properties and improve the ability of roads in and around Morpeth to cope with heavy rain.

At Low Stanners, work involves the installation of a new road drainage system on Dark Lane and property-protection measures to 17 homes on Staithes Lane and Swinney’s Court.

The work is now due for completion towards the end of April.

Coun Glen Sanderson, the county council’s cabinet member for local services, said: “This is a complex engineering project and unfortunately the severe weather and issues with the ground conditions mean works will need to continue after Easter.

“We have done all we can to minimise disruption and will be ensuring all the works are removed throughout the busy Easter period, before coming back to finish them off in April.”