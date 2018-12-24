Floral clock group set for busy 2019

An update in relation to potential works that will enhance the site of Morpeth’s Floral Clock in Carlisle Park has been issued.

Following a successful campaign by the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock to restore the feature back to its former glory, with donations from hundreds of people and a number of organisations to raise the £10,000 required, it was unveiled at a ceremony in June.

As for what is planned for the coming months, a spokeswoman for the group said: “We are looking at the costs and possibilities of making some improvements in order to protect the clockworks and enhance the clock face in the years to come.

“This includes a concrete chamber to house the clockworks and modifications to the surrounding wall so that it more closely follows an enlarged clock face.

“We also hope to raise the angle of the clock to make it more it visible from the road.

“Once the contract is agreed, we hope to start work after Christmas – with a winter planting of pansies and violas to be put in once the work is completed.

“The clockworks have been maintained by Smith of Derby and will remain there until they can be safely installed.

“All of this takes time, however we are working closely with Northumberland County Council to ensure that our clock is back in place and planted out early in the New Year.

“The Friends will continue to raise funds in 2019 to ensure that the clock continues to tick for years to come. We will be holding an event in one of the town’s restaurants and another golf day is planned for September.

“We would like to wish the people of Morpeth, and all of our supporters, a very Merry Christmas and all the best for the year ahead.”