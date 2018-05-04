Food and funds for thought as Lions tuck into tasting

Morpeth Lions

Members of Morpeth Lions Club are known for a variety of reasons. One of these is that the club includes some good trenchermen.

You can imagine the reaction when President Margaret Trewick invited members to two food tastings that would cost them nothing yet ‘earn’ £350 for the club.

This came about as the result of the now disbanded Ashington Lioness Club’s 20-year connection with the British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF), which conducts surveys all over the country on behalf of manufacturers.

Panels of 12 tasters of all ages and genders are asked to taste frozen foods new to the market and mark their opinions as each food is presented. The results are collated and those considered the best will be awarded BFFF Gold, Silver or Bronze medals.

And so it was that 24 hardy souls turned up at Margaret’s house to sample 12 foods. The skill lies in the kitchen, where Margaret and her helper had to time each dish so that there was a continuous flow. This they did to perfection as there have been no stomach upsets.